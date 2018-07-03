Opportunities Unlimited recognized for helping special needs

In honor of our country’s independence, Opportunities Unlimited is recognized today for the independence they provide to those with special needs.

Area church leaders, scout troops, musicians, and a crowd of supporters gathered to recognize the organization.

Decades ago, it was started by a mother, who had two special needs teenagers and wanted to do right by them.

Their dedication to those affected by special needs was the focus of several prayers, a commemorative plaque, and support from the community.
 

