CENTSABLE HEALTH: Hydration

Hydration is key especially during the summer months.

Whitney Hemmer, a Registered Dietician with Fareway, has a couple of ideas with how to stay hydrated.

She said she gets a lot of questions on hydration.

"There are a lot of options out there now. People who are at risk for dehydration are the elderly, people who exercise outside and children. And children kind of hit all those because they are playing outside in the summer and in the heat. You want to make sure that they are staying hydrated. Keep in mind that about 10 percent of your fluid needs can come from food," Whitney Hemmer, a Registered Dietitian with Fareway said.

Hemmer said things like watermelon and cucumbers that have a lot of water content in there to help you stay hydrated. Water is always your best bet for hydration. Adults need about nine to 13 cups a day.

"It’s always recommended that you drink before you’re thirsty; usually thirst is already a sign that you’re already dehydrated. If you don’t like plain water, you can flavor it with any kind of citrus, cucumber, mint, strawberry. There are a lot of things that you can infuse you water with and you’re not adding any more calories that way but you’re getting a little more flavor. I drink a lot of water and I do think it’s kind of one of those things even if you don’t love it you kind of just have to suck it up and just drink a lot of it. It doesn’t matter if you chug water or kind of sip it all day long; so whichever one works for you as long as at the end of the day you kind of have your total ounces in," Hemmer said.

Hemmer said dairy and dairy-alternatives are important to get about three servings in for that calcium and vitamin D.

"But then you get into your sports drinks and tea and the rule of thumb is that you don’t actually need a sports drink unless you are exercising continuously for one hour or more. Even weightlifting doesn’t count because you are taking breaks during each set. If you do think that you drink more fluid or that your kids drink more with a sports drink always try to find one that is a little lower in calories because these calories don’t really give you a whole lot they basically just go to your waistline. Same thing with all the flavored waters; I think one a day is fine but I wouldn’t make that my entire, thing to fill your daily quota," Hemmer said.

Hemmer said when it comes to caffeine limit it to just a couple of caffeine drinks a day because those can dehydrate you a little bit further but otherwise choose a wide variety; watching the calories, watching the sugar and making sure you're drinking plenty of water especially when it's so hot out. Staying hydrated during the summer months.