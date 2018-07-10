Cooling off at Cook Park’s new splash pad

Siouxlanders will soon have a new way to stay cool following the opening of the Cook park splash pad. 

Cook Park has joined in on the summertime fun, along with Dale, Cone and Leeds Park.

Following the ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon, Siouxland’s youngest residents eagerly headed for the fountains to cool off.

"We thank the neighborhood for their patience we thank the staff the engineer which was DGR and Klinger which was our contractor," said Matt Salvatore, Parks and Recreation Director

The Splash Pad will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., along with Cone, Leeds, and Dale Street Park.

