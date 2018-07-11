Crittenton Center in need of foster homes in Sioux City

The Crittenton Center- Emergency Shelter and youth development is a safe place for kids who are homeless.

They can stay there while they wait to be placed in a foster home.

But the Sioux City area is having trouble finding foster families to take in the children.

They say there’s no place like home.

But what if you don’t have a home?

"We are a 20 bed facility for kids who are currently homeless. We have babies up to 18. We take both boys and girls, and the only thing they have in common is that they’re homeless right now for some reason," said Crittenton Center Shelter Director, Ed Huff. 

The average length of stay at the center is 36 days.

Some of the children have been there since last Christmas.

"Right now it’s, we’re just desperately short of foster homes and foster families, of the 18 kids we have here today, 14 or 15 of those kids are waiting for foster homes, " Says, Huff. 

The center can hold only 20 kids at a time.

And no more. 

"We need foster homes right now this is not, this is across the state of Iowa as well, so it’s not just Woodbury County, " Says, Huff. 

Fostering a child takes a willing heart.

"There’s really no model for it, the biggest thing is they have to have a heart for kids.and patience to deal with some of the issues," Says, Huff.

And there is hope the foster families can provide a place the children can call home.

To become a foster parent, 10 weeks of training is required along with other mandatory procedures. 

If interested, call LSI- Lutheran Services in Iowa at 712.255.2505.

Or check out their website at https://lsiowa.org/ 

