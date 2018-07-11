Jackson Recovery Centers plans on merger with Rosecrance in 2019

Jackson Recovery Centers announced Wednesday morning that they plan to merge with Rosecrance.

The first step will take place January 1, 2019, when Jackson Recovery becomes an affiliate of Rosecrance, a private, not-for-profit behavioral health organization.

They intend for the merger to be finalized on or before July 1, 2019.

Rosecrance, the Rockford, Illinois-based organization has 52 locations through the upper Midwest.

"This is an exciting venture that will benefit both organizations. Non-profits that want to thrive and expand in a challenging economy need to seek out strong partners with compatible missions and values. Rosecrance fits that description. I know that we will create a prosperous and productive future, providing transformational recovery for many more individuals," said Kermit Dahlen, Jackson Recovery Centers CEO.

Dahlen is expected to remain in charge of local operations after the merger.