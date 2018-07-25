NAIA to keep women’s tourney in Sioux City through 2020

The NAIA is excited to announce that the Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship will be played in Sioux City, Iowa at the Tyson Events Center through 2020.

“Basketball is where it all began for the NAIA,” said Jim Carr, NAIA President and CEO, “and we are grateful to have such a great host in City of Sioux City that continues to help us showcase this premier sport.”

Sioux City has been host to the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship since 1998 – the longest active tenure of the 26 NAIA National Championships. The event is contested in the Tyson Events Center and hosted by the City of Sioux City and the Spectra Venue Management. Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) was the most recent champion to be crowned in Sioux City.

“Our community is always fully behind the NAIA DII Women’s Basketball Championship,” said Spectra’s Erika Newton, General Manager of the Tyson Events Center. “The volunteers, businesses, and organizers here look forward to the tournament annually, and work hard to bring new excitement to the event every year. It’s been an important event for Sioux City, ever since we first hosted it in 1998, and it has developed the reputation for being a top-notch, high-quality event. Teams work hard all year to make it to Sioux City, hoping to win the national championship title, and we are very proud to help them create those life-long memories.”

Of the 143 NAIA sponsored DII Women’s Basketball programs, 32 will advance to the championship in Sioux City.

After the 2020 tournaments, NAIA basketball divisions will merge into a singular division and there will be NAIA Men’s Basketball and NAIA Women’s Basketball. The merge was approved by membership and the NAIA Council of Presidents during the 2018 NAIA National Convention.

