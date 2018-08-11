Metro football media day takes over Olsen Stadium

We are now inside two weeks until the first high school football games in Siouxland. Last season, the seven Sioux City metro schools combined to go 34-35. Saturday, we got a preview of all seven schools at Metro Media Day.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Bishop Heelan were two of the metro’s best last year.

The Warriors, 10-1, return their top three running backs, and quarterback Daniel Wright. More than 4,000 yards of offense, comes back to a team that made it to the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

"We’re excited," said Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Britton Delperdang. "We see ourselves as a Dome team, and we’re wanting to bring a title back to Sergeant Bluff. First ever."



Heelan made the playoffs in 2017, but lost in the first round. Former Head Coach Jerry Steffen moves back into the defensive coordinator role.

Roger Jansen returns as head coach of the Crusaders, coming back from Morningside, after winning two state titles in previous stints at Heelan.

"We have a plan, and our plan has been pretty successful in the past," said Jansen. "We’ve got to get you to not only buy in to that plan, but to go all in."

The metro public schools struggled again last year.



Sioux City North went winless, and head coach Mitch Mohr enters his third year with just a 1-17 record. The Stars scored 13 points or fewer in eight of their nine games.

"There’s times where, it’s not as fun when you’re not winning," said Mohr. "But it’s also the connection with the kids. Why you’re doing it, and that kind of keeps you coming back every day."



West won their first two games of the season, but lost their final seven. Quarterback Adien Belt returns after throwing 16 touchdowns, and rushing for four more, last season.

"Last year just established our mentality, and how we should be, and how to get ready," said Belt. "This year, we’re just more prepared, and figuring out things a lot better."



East has a new head coach. Brian Webb joins the Black Raiders from Cedar Rapids Jefferson, and he’s tasked with turning around a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2014.



"I don’t think in football, that there’s any magical plays that win," said Webb. "I don’t think there’s any magical schemes. If there was, everybody would be doing that. It comes down to 11 players, and getting them to understand that we’ve got to have the toughest 11 players out on that field."

In Nebraska, South Sioux City went 0-9 in head coach Silas Fluellen’s first year. Fluellen says that he tried to do too much in year one, and that simplifying the offense will lead to more wins.

"We really simplified a lot," said Fluellen. "Some of our guys right now, ‘are we going to put anything else in?’ and I’m like, ‘not really, no.’ They’re like ‘what?’ Let’s just get good at what we have right now, and do it well."

Dakota Valley was a totally different story in South Dakota. The Panthers were undefeated in the regular season, and made their first appearance in the Class 11A state championship game.



DV came up short to Madison in the title bout, but it’s made them hungrier this year.

"I think that the seniors coming in are more ready to take the role," said Dakota Valley senior Nate Rice. "Because of the leadership from last year, we kind of know what we’re doing now."

SportsFource’s metro football previews will begin Monday on News Four at 6. We’ll feature a different team each weekday during out 6:00 p.m. newscast.