United Way of Siouxland aiming high for this years campaign

The United Way of Siouxland has launched its annual campaign.

The kickoff celebration was Wednesday morning at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.

This year’s campaign chairs are Darin and Diane Daby.

Last year the United Way of Siouxland raised nearly 3.4 Million dollars.

This year, they are aiming a little bit higher at $3.44 Million dollars. 

Funds raised help support 74 programs that help people with a variety of needs in the community like education programs, books for children, scholarships, childcare and tax preparation.

Campaign Chairman Darin Daby says that’s what makes United Way of Siouxland unique.

"You know that when you’re giving your money to the United Way it’s being well used across a wide variety of needs and organizations," said Darin Daby

Following the kick-off event, The United Way offered an Employee Campaign Manager training event that helped business leaders network with company coordinators and learn new ways to educate and motivate their co-workers to make an impact in Siouxland.

