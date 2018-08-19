Briar Cliff University gives back to the community with a service project

It’s the start of a new school year, and college students are heading back to the classroom.

For incoming freshman at Briar Cliff University, they are settling into their new community with a service project.

Two hundred freshman came together earlier this afternoon to stuff two hundred backups with school supplies.

The backpacks will be given to elementary students, primarily kindergarteners and first graders.

Pens, markers, erasers, notebooks, all school essentials will be in the bag. 

AND each bag will have a personal, handwritten note inside from one Briar Cliff Freshman.

"Briar Cliff we’re very focused on relationships and our community the majority of the supplies and our backpacks were actually donated by our employees and so adding a handwritten note from a freshman as they’re starting their new experience to our elementary schools in the community I think will hopefully give them a little boost and motivation for the year," says Erin Small, Director of New Student Programs. 

Briar Cliff holds a service project every year for their freshman. 

Students are required to do 80 hours of service learning by the time they graduate. 

Briar Cliff is working with the Sanford Center, Boys and Girls Club, and Girls Incorporated.

The backpacks will be distributed to these agencies that will be given to the kids.

