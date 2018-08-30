Siouxland Humane Society received 20 dogs from Texas

The Siouxland Humane Society has 20 new dogs up for adoption.

The 20 pooches came from Texas to Sioux City as part of a nationwide partnership program for shelters.

When shelters in other parts of the country are full, other shelters such as the Humane Society that have free cages take in the animals to relieve the other shelters.

"When we have a cage available, open, we will take dogs, that way we relieve shelters down there, less than they have to euthanize." said, Kelly Erie, PR Volunteer Manager

A few of the dogs have already been adopted and will go fast said Erie.

If you would like to adopt one of the dogs, you can head to 1015 Tri-View Avenue, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.