Life Skills Training Center’s largest fundraiser of the year underway

Life Skills Training Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year is off and running.

Members of the Knights of Columbus in Le Mars today came together to call people in the community, to raise funds for the non-profit organization.

People in several different areas of Plymouth county also worked to bring in money for Life Skills.

This year, Life Skills hopes to raise $54,000.

Life skills is a non- profit organization that helps adults with mental disabilities find work.

Helping raise money for Life Skills is something members of the Knights of Columbus say is very important to them.

“It’s something that we’ve taken on 39 years ago when we started this, it’s blossomed into our pride and joy. There’s a lot of residents in Le Mars that we’re connected to that are either family or friends. So, knowing that all the manpower that we have here today is going to help those friends and family in town, it means a lot to our guys,” says Justin Frecking, Le Mars Grand Knight.

Money raised will go toward replacing a truck used by Life Skills every day.

The telethon goes until 9 p.m. Wednesday night.