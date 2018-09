It’s time to meet this week’s pick of the litter, who’s a lovable social butterfly mixed with a bit of husky.

Meet Dot Dot, a 4-year-old Siberian husky mix.

Dot Dot is great with kids and other dogs and has an adventurous spirit and is a lovable addition to any family

If you would like to adopt Dot Dot or any animal from the Siouxland Humane Society, you can visit them in person or call (712) 252-2614.