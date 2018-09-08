Clay County Fair awards new fair food

Food can be described in many different ways–especially at the Clay County Fair.

“Delicious”, Melissa Loof, a competition contestant.

“It seems a little daunting at first but actually it tastes really good,” says Luther Lampert, a competition contestant.

“it’s very good..very good,” says Scott Utech, a competition contestant

“There is no taste to describe you just got to come out and try it,” says Lucas Klein, a competition contestant.

While I was here checking out the attractions, I actually became a judge for the worlds greatest county fair food contest and here’s a look at what I saw today.

Out of dozens of entries five foods were chosen to be finalists.

“As competitions go it’s a good time obviously if you prevail you know that’s what its all about and you know we like to put out a good food product for the people,” says Utech

After a thoughtful discussion between the judges–we decided that the winner was the barnyard burger.

“A quarter pound tenderloin topped with cheese a chicken patty topped with cheese and a third quarter-pound patty topped with cheese you have a choice of having mushrooms, jalapenos sauteed onions on it,” says Klein

It was a little bit of everything that gave this fan favorite a little edge over the rest.

“Its actually nice to see something come to for wish and it actually has,” says Klein.

But win or lose–this friendly competition had everyone leaving with a good attitude and a satisfied stomach.

“We love the clay county fair”, says Loof.

“We really enjoy being a part of it, “Terri Shell, a contestant.