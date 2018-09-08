Hope Ministries hosts fundraiser for medical mission trips in Tanzania

In Africa having resources for fundamental needs can be limited in many countries.

Medical resources in countries specifically, can often be hard to find.

This is true for Tanzania, a ministry back in 2013 brings hope to this country.

A fundraiser was held for the ministry.

“This is our means in which we make money so we can go and do our, I have to pay for medications, I’ve got to pay for medical care and we buy all the patients Surgeries the other thing we do is we’ll be selling all of these African Items because these are things that I brought back from Tanzania. So I try to help them by buying their things, bring it over, sell it and keep doing that so I can help them,” says Stroschein.

In a country whose people have limited or no access to healthcare facilities, Hope Ministries brings Tanzania the help they need.

“We see patients that are 70 years old they never ever had healthcare, no money, no means to get there. So we totally pay for their health care,” says Gayle Stroschein, President and Founder of Hope Ministries.

For three weeks, with a team of 12 doctors and college students, Hope ministries will provide medical assistance, teach Tanzanian Doctors, and simply serve the people.

“And that’s probably the biggest thing is everyone comes home and sees the real world through different colored glasses, it makes us appreciate what we have here,” says Stroschein.

The team serves the two major hospitals in the country.

“We see children on the streets that are starving to death, and when I sleep at night I hear those children call me back to Tanzania,” says Stroschein.

200 patients are treated each day during the three-week trip.

Hope Ministries takes trips to Tanzania twice a year.

Once in January and Once in May.