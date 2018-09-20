Habitat for Humanity of Iowa receives rebuilding donation from Marshalltown church

(KTIV) – Habitat For Humanity of Iowa has received a major donation from a Marshalltown, Iowa, church to help with long-term disaster recovery efforts from July’s tornado.

First Congregational Church of Marshalltown has donated $75,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Iowa.

The money will be used to kick off a fundraising campaign for ongoing assistance, along with providing assistance, repairs and home upgrades to the neighborhoods of residents impacted by the EF-3 tornado on July 19.

Habitat for Humanity helped organized 421 volunteers, staff and AmeriCorps members to help residents impacted by the tornado.

The group helped to completed projects on 103 homes, helped to perform 157 home assessments, and met with 271 residents at the Multiple Agency Resource Center (MARC).

 

Blake Branch

