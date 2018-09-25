CNOS set to break ground on new Morningside clinic

(SUBMITTED) — CNOS is set to break ground on a new clinic in Sioux City’s Morningside area next week.

The multi-specialty physician practice will open a new specialty clinic and physical and occupational therapy facility at 5708 Sunnybrook Drive.

Officials at CNOS say they have outgrown their current facility in Morningside and this new space will allow for more patients and treatment options.

The groundbreaking is set for October 4th at noon.

The project expected to be complete by December 1, 2019.

Morningside-Ground-breaking