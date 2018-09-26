Support Siouxland Soldiers hosts “Waffles for Warriors”

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Support Siouxland Soldiers hosted “Waffles for Warriors” on Wednesday morning.

The event treats veterans to a free monthly breakfast, thanking them for their service.
Waffles, sausage, and eggs were served to our nation’s heroes.

The Director of Support Siouxland Soldiers says “Waffles for Warriors” is just one of the many things they do for veterans throughout the year.

“It’s a great way for the veterans to come together and socialize and catch up what they’re up to and it it’s a great way for volunteers to meet our veterans and check in on them to see how they are doing,” said Sarah Petersen, Director of Support Siouxland Soldiers.

Each year these events serve over 2500 Veterans and family members and require over 50 Volunteers and 4,000 volunteer hours.

Groceries were also available for the veterans to take home.

Brett Funke

