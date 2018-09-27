Siouxland PACE celebrates 10 years

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- PACE, also known as Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, celebrates its presence in Siouxland.

Siouxland PACE has served the area for 10 years, and is a Medicare and Medicaid program.

PACE enrollees are 55 and older, and need a nursing home level of care.

But more than 95-percent are able to live in the community with the services and support they receive through the agency.

“We provide great support to elderly folks who want to stay living in the community in their own homes as long as possible,” said Randy Ehlers, Director of Siouxland PACE. “We support their families and their caregivers with medical and social services.”

One woman knows the benefits of the program very well.

She’s a caregiver for her husband.

“The sense that there is a whole team of people if I have a concern, if I have a problem, or if I have an emergency with him,” said Rosemary McKinley, Caregiver. “There’s someone on-call all the time.”

The National PACE Association has proclaimed September as National PACE Month.

Jennifer Lenzini

