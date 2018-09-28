Sioux City Symphony Orchestra hosts ‘Lunch and Learn’ ahead of concert

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra is educating the public ahead of the kick off of the 2018-2019 season.

The “Symphony 101” lunch gave people in the community a chance to learn all the behind-the-scenes secrets of the orchestra.

Friday was the first event of the symphony season.

Every Friday before a show, expect a “Symphony 101” lunch.

Friday’s lunch at Minerva’s featured a conversation about this weekend’s showings of “Star Wars: A New Hope” in concert at the Sioux City Orpheum, 528 Pierce St.

“Star Wars spans from 5 to 95, you know, it’s such a big thing and for us to have this is a huge thing for because we’re one of the first orchestras in the world to do this so, the people here in Siouxland that are going to come to see this show this weekend, they’re going to see something that very few people in the entire World have ever seen,” says Travis Morgan, CEO, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets are still available for both the Saturday and Sunday showings of Star Wars. They can be purchased at the door or by calling the box office at (712) 244-5000 or (855) 333-8771.

The concert will also feature costume contests at intermission.

Ashly Richardson

