Morningside College serves 80 Siouxland organizations through 12th annual “Into the Streets”

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Members of the Morningside College men’s basketball team are helping out their community by showing some teamwork anding heading “Into the Streets”.

“We get a lot of support from the community and we wanted to give back to the community any way we could, one way we do that is “Into the Streets”,” said James Maher, Morningside College basketball player. “The school does put it on but that’s why we come out here with our basketball team is because we know the community does give great support to us and we want to make sure we’re giving back.”

On Wednesday the team went to Opportunities Unlimited, an organization the team has built a relationship with.

“This is a place that do support us that do come to our games they know a lot of our guys, so it’s cool to come back here where we have some personal connections and do some of that work,” says Maher.

All players from the Mustangs volunteered with no hesitation.

“Something that we want to go do is go help people so we’re here doing something we want to do rather than a job or a chore or something like that which makes it a lot easier in that regard where we don’t have to be monitored 24/7 it’s just us trying to help out and give back,” says Maher.

The saying goes “ball is life”, but it’s actually more than that to this team.

“We all know that leadership is probably one of the biggest things for us and giving back to the community as a leader helps out a lot and puts the younger guys like they know what they need to do in the coming years,” says Trey Brown, Morningside College basketball player.

The Food Bank of Siouxland was another organization “Into the Streets” served.

Nineteen students from the Morningside College Accounting Club helped the Food Bank by organizing food while filling up backpacks.

“We’re willing to get out in the community and help them and like I said every organization has something that maybe they just can’t get to right now and so we’re here to help and I think that definitely makes Morningside look good and gives our students an opportunity to get out there in the community and help and volunteer,” says Becky Hanson, Morningside College student.

Over 10,000 backpacks were filled up at the Food Bank.

