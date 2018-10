The Sioux City Art Center is repainting the “Sioux City” sculpture, often referred to as “The French Fries.”

The sculptor, John Henry, has used blue, red, and yellow paint for many years, and has allowed Sioux City to repaint his sculpture using any one of those primary colors.

About one-thousand visitors to ArtSplash and the Art Center voted for their favorite color.

The result? John Henry’s sculpture will be repainted blue.

The time and date of the repainting are still being scheduled.