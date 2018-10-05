Siouxland Humane Society hosting ‘Adopt a Shelter Dog Month’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – There’s more to the month of October than just sweaters, pumpkins, and Halloween.

It’s also “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month”.

The Siouxland Humane Society is excited to help find these shelter dogs permanent, loving homes.

All around the country, every Humane Society is dedicating this month to dogs.

Siouxland Humane Society volunteers say you will save a life if you adopt a dog from them.

At their shelter, they have dogs of every size and personality.

“The time for the dogs to shine and what we are here for is what we’re here for these FIDOS find their forever loving home and we can do that by those that are looking for a pet placing them, please check out your local animal shelters, you’ll have amazing ones just like this one, looking for their forever loving home,” says Kelly Erie, Public Relations and Volunteer Manager.

The Siouxland Humane Society is expecting most of their dogs to be adopted this month.