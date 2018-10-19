Safety tips for children during Halloween

(NBC News) – Halloween is just around the corner and health experts have some tips to make sure your little goblin or witch remains safe.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says parents should make sure costumes are bright and reflective, and short enough to prevent tripping.

Since masks may limit eyesight, experts suggest using non-toxic makeup or decorative hats instead.

Parents are also advised to steer clear of decorative contact lenses for they may cause eye damage.

If you are carving pumpkins this weekend, experts say kids should not do any of the carvings.

Doctors at the Mayo Clinic say Halloween is the fourth busiest holiday when it comes to hand injuries, and nearly one-third are among kids ages 10-14.

Experts also say parents should stick to the pumpkin carving kits since they are safer than kitchen knives.