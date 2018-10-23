‘Safe at Home’ program helps protect victims from abusers

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00

(KTIV) – In 2017, there were more than 3,000 convictions for domestic abuse, sexual assault, and stalking in the state of Iowa.

There’s a program in place to protect the victims from their abusers.

It’s called “Safe at Home.”

Since 2016, Victim’s Services for the Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault has offered the program in the 18 counties they cover in Northwest, Iowa.

This program helps survivors improve their lives with the following services: substitute address, mail forwarding service, confidential voter registration, and absentee voting.

The participants’ first-class, legal, certified mail, prescriptions, and government packages arrive at a substitute address and are then forwarded to the participants’ confidential addresses.

For more information, visit the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence at www.icadv.org.

KTIV Staff

KTIV Staff

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
23°
Yankton
25°
Spencer
24°
Norfolk
21°
Storm Lake
19°
Denison
21°
Slick this evening, a bigger storm by the weekend

Slick this evening, a bigger storm by the weekend

This mix of precipitation will be coming to an end early tonight but with temperatures heading into the low to

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Yankton, SD man shares story of capturing mountain lion on camera

"I was just looking over my video, I always check on it, and see what's going on and I was

Icy weather creates dangerous road conditions for Sioux County residents

Conditions were so bad today, several Sioux County schools had early dismissals.

Icy drizzle in South Dakota make conditions treacherous

See South Dakota road conditions here. 

Emergency crews respond to a semi accident near Moville, IA

Sheriff Dave Drew said the accident happened near Moville, Iowa on Highway 20 westbound near Fayette Avenue. 

Pierce Street project officially complete

The $3.7 million "Pierce Street Project" began in 2017. The reconstruction included new pavement, sidewalks, landscaping, lighting and water line

Scroll to top
Skip to content