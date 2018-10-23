‘Safe at Home’ program helps protect victims from abusers

(KTIV) – In 2017, there were more than 3,000 convictions for domestic abuse, sexual assault, and stalking in the state of Iowa.

There’s a program in place to protect the victims from their abusers.

It’s called “Safe at Home.”

Since 2016, Victim’s Services for the Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault has offered the program in the 18 counties they cover in Northwest, Iowa.

This program helps survivors improve their lives with the following services: substitute address, mail forwarding service, confidential voter registration, and absentee voting.

The participants’ first-class, legal, certified mail, prescriptions, and government packages arrive at a substitute address and are then forwarded to the participants’ confidential addresses.

For more information, visit the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence at www.icadv.org.