(KTIV) – For the Le Mars Community Theatre, an upcoming production has over 50 years of history with the community.

The theatre will be performing “See How They Run”, beginning on Monday, November 12.

The English Farce was first performed at the theatre 50 years ago. The actress portraying Miss Skillen in the show, her mother played the same role during the 1968 performance.

For ticket information and performance dates, call (712) 546-5788 or visit www.lemarscommtheatre.org.