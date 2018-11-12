Project Rehema’s Sing For Africa concert set for Monday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Some of Siouxland’s best talent will be performing tonight to help the people of Africa.

Starting at 7 p.m. tonight, Project Rehema is holding the 9th annual Sing For Africa Monday night. The concert is being held in the Bishop Heelan High School Fine Arts Building.

Mount Zion Celebration choir, Bishop Heelan High School Chorale, Saint John’s choir, and many others will perform during the concert, with proceeds going to Project Rehema.

The non-for-profit organization ministers some of the 2.5 million orphans in Tanzania, East Africa by addressing their physical, educational, emotional, and spiritual needs.

Project Rehema creates small, modest homes that help care for a small group of orphaned children by providing a real, homelike setting.

Project Rehema currently has 15 different homes caring for orphans and children.