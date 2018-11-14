Camp High Hopes announces 2019 Smiles Ambassadors

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – On Wednesday Camp High Hopes announced its 2019 Smiles Ambassadors.

Fifteen-year-old Giovanni Burd, 17-year-old Issac DeRossa and 25-year-old Tiffani Johnson have been named the ambassadors for the coming year.

The three campers were chosen to raise awareness for Camp High Hopes.

Camp High Hopes is a special needs camp located in Sioux City.

One of the ambassadors says she is so excited to represent the camp she loves.

“The activities, and just being here. It’s like my second home,” says Tiffani Johnson, 2019 Smiles Ambassador.

This is the sixth year for the event.

The three ambassadors will be at events throughout the next year.

