Cooler weather to move back in

We got to enjoy a very mild day across the region although this is as good as it gets for a long time.

We have a little cooler air that starts moving in tonight with a much colder surge of air moving in Friday night that will leave us with a cold weekend.

Friday will bring other changes as well with parts of Siouxland having a chance of a little snow before the weekend arrives.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with lows in the mid 20s.

Friday will be a little cooler with highs back down in the 40s and we could see a few late day rain showers in northern Siouxland.

Those rain showers could turn into some light snow Friday evening into Friday night that could give northern Siouxland some light snow accumulations, mainly under an inch.

Here in Sioux City, Friday night’s snow will likely stay light enough that we’ll avoid the accumulating snow.

On Saturday, we’ll be left with decreasing clouds but very cold weather with highs only in the 20s.

We’ll have a lot of sunshine on Sunday with highs getting into the upper 30s.

A small warming trend will continue into next week with highs moving from the low 40s to the upper 40s from Monday through Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day is looking mostly sunny at this point with highs near 50.