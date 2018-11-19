Santa’s House Opens its doors for the holiday season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -On Monday, Santa’s House opened its doors to the children of Siouxland.

Following The Holiday Lighted Parade on Monday evening, Santa Claus headed over to his new residence in Sioux City across the street from the museum.

Children shared their pictures and wish lists with St. Nick throughout the evening.

Admission into the house was free.

Proceeds from food purchases and pictures taken with Santa go to a number of causes at St. Lukes Hospital and other various programs.

“The Christmas spirit is just exploding in this place. We have 60 something gorgeous trees and the kids come in here and their faces light up and it’s just a joy to bring the Christmas spirit to St. Lukes,” says Diane Wheeler, Co-Chair of Santa’s House.

For 30 years, Santa’s House has opened its doors to the community.

For more information on hours of operation, please visit the link below

https://www.facebook.com/events/301720793996290/

 

