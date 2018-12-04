Scheels hosts third annual Day of Giving

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – ‘Tis the season for giving, and Tuesday Sioux City’s Scheels store did just that.

Scheels hosted its third annual Day of Giving at their store in the Southern Hills Mall.

Scheels gave $141,000 to more than 40 local non-profits from the Siouxland area.

Most of the money given is from store profits, but employees also contributed $21,000 to the cause.

Store Leader Dan Hermanson says the Day of Giving is a representation of the company’s culture.

“We are just so grateful for all of these organizations that do such great work in the community. As retailers, we don’t get to see first hand the need in the market, and so this is our way to be able to give back,” said Dan Hermanson, with Scheels.

The organizations that received money help individuals gain access to food, housing, and education and provide services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The organizations that received the money are: United Way, Sanford Center, Children’s Miracle Network

June E Nylen Cancer Center, Council on Sexual Assault, American Red Cross, YMCA, Ronald McDonald House, Girls Inc., Salvation Army, Crittenton Center, Boys & Girls Home of Siouxland, Meals on Wheels of Siouxland, Siouxland Soup Kitchen, Pier Center for Autism, Midstep Services, Junior Achievement of Siouxland, Stars Inc., Woodbury County Conservative, Hospice of Siouxland, Mr. Goodfellow Charities, Opportunities Unlimited, Gospel Mission, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, GiGi’s Playhouse, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, Warming Shelter, Sky Ranch, Siouxland Food Bank, Jackson Recovery Center, First Tee of Woodbury County, Center for Siouxland, Women Aware, Mission of the Messiah, Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue, Shesler Hall, Henry Muller Hall, Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, Heartland Counseling Services, Mary J Treglia Community House, Miracle League of Sioux City, Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Iowa, Mercy Foundation (for Child Advocacy Center), and Siouxland Mental Health Center.