California wildfires costs soaring past last year’s records

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Insurance claims and cleanup costs associated with California wildfires last month are expected to exceed the record-breaking amounts paid out last year after blazes ripped through the state’s wine country.

California Insurance Commissioner Davy Jones says he will release preliminary claims data Wednesday morning for the three wildfires last month that destroyed 19,000 homes and businesses.

The insurance industry is bracing for payouts exceeding last year’s record $11.8 billion payments to Northern California fire victims.

The California Office of Emergency Service says it will cost at least $3 billion to clear debris. Most of the work will occur in Northern California, where the Camp Fire destroyed the city of Paradise and killed at least 86 people

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
34°
Yankton
35°
Spencer
31°
Norfolk
43°
Storm Lake
34°
Denison
37°
Beautiful December weather carries over into Monday

Beautiful December weather carries over into Monday

Highs again reach the 40s Tuesday although cloud cover will be increasing through the day.

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

DAKOTA Farm Show set for January 3, 4, and 5

Organizers say nearly 300 exhibitors will feature over 1000 agricultural products and services.

Police: Norfolk man charged after parking dispute

Caleb Henry is being held at the Madison County Jail.

Consumers may want to stock up on postage stamps

Forever stamps will still be valid in the future regardless of the price you pay for them.

US conducts 6 airstrikes against Somalia extremists, 62 dead

The statement said that no civilians were injured or killed.

KTIV transmitter site maintenance work set for Monday

The work will require us to lower our transmitting power.

Scroll to top
Skip to content