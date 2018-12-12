Salvation Army of Siouxland helping to bring holiday joy to 1,400 children

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) — The Salvation Army mobile canteen is headed indoors this weekend.

On Saturday, December 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Salvation Army of Siouxland will be in the center of the Southern Hills Mall in Sioux City.

Salvation Army leaders say the organization intends to provide Christmas gifts for 1,400 Siouxland children this year. Five-hundred children, who still need presents, remain on the list.

Cash and already-wrapped gift donations are being accepted or you can sign up with the Adopt-A-Family Program.

Volunteer bell ringers are needed too.

Call (712) 255-8836 if you can help.