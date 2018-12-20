Spread The Joy Campaign breaks record for peanut butter and jelly donations in third annual drive

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – The Spread the Joy Campaign in Sioux City breaks the goal for donations, for the third year in a row.

People are invited to donate unopened jars of peanut butter or jelly at Security National Bank locations to benefit the Food Bank of Siouxland.

Last year, more than 4,000 pounds of food were donated. This year’s goal was 5,000 pounds.

On Thursday, December 20, the donations weighed in at 5,291 pounds of peanut butter and jelly, which is a new record.

Linda Scheid, Food Bank of Siouxland Executive Director, said peanut butter and jelly go a long way for food insecure people. “This is an incredible day for the Food Bank of Siouxland. We are so excited about the Peanut and Butter Drive, and the incredible success, and the amount of food that has been collected is just so exciting because it makes a difference in the lives of the hungry,” added Scheid.

Volunteers from KTIV, the Food Bank of Siouxland, Security National Bank, local firefighters and their families helped in the effort.