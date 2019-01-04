Beautiful start to the weekend

Another nice day of weather ahead!

The morning will start off in the mid 20s with a possibility of some patchy fog.

The temperatures will warm up with the high returning to the upper 40s again.

The skies will be clear and there will be plenty of sunshine.

The clear sky holds overnight with lows in the mid 20s.

Some fog will be possible through the night.

That erodes in the mid morning hours Saturday with the warm trend continuing; highs will be in the upper 40s with sunny skies.

Clouds start rolling in on Sunday which will cool us off down to the low 40s (still above average).

Some mixed precipitation looks to move in Sunday night.

We dry out again after that with temperatures staying in the low to mid 40s and mostly sunny skies.