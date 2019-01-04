Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA receives upgrades for the new year

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) – It’s the season for New Year’s resolutions, and now people can work on them in a recently updated Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City.

The Y unveiled their recently updated facility Friday.

The update includes brand new cardio and weightlifting equipment, a new roof over the pool area, rubberized flooring, new countertops, and a fresh paint job.

The upgrades cost nearly $400,000, and more are planned for the future as the Y expands their reach into the community.

Rhonda Robson, Chief Executive Officer of the Y, says the upgrades were completed at the perfect time, so they can help people stay on track with their New Year’s resolution with a modernized facility.

“The difference that we want to make at the “Y” is that we want to make sure that we are here for people,” said Robson. “It is okay if…”Okay, I went Monday and Tuesday, but Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday I didn’t”. It’s okay start again, come back on Monday, just keep coming back it’s okay to have those little setbacks, but it’s not such a major setback that you can’t start again tomorrow.”

Robson lost 90 pounds in one year after making fitness her New Year’s resolution and hopes that she can help others do the same.