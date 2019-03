SIOUX CITY (KTIV) — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City have announced the addition of two concerts at Anthem.

Country star Riley Green will perform on February 23 and country trio Chicks With Hits, a collaboration between singers Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss, will perform on September 27.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 18, 2019. All events at Anthem are for guests 21 years and older.