Light snow accumulations possible tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – We’ve been talking about it’s going to start to look and feel more like winter and we had our first cooldown take place today with highs only getting into the 20s.

Now tonight it’s going to start looking more like winter again as an area of snow moves through Siouxland although accumulations will stay relatively light with an inch or less expected.

The snow will be gone by Thursday morning although we could see a little morning fog followed by mostly cloudy skies and highs a bit warmer in the low 30s.

The biggest change arrives on Friday as a storm system is going to bring snow into the region with a slight chance in the morning followed by better chances Friday afternoon into Friday night.

At this point, it’s looking like 3 to 6 inches is going to be possible across the KTIV viewing area with southern Siouxland favored to be on the lower side of those amounts and northern Siouxland seeing the most.

We’ll continue to monitor any changes as the event nears.

The snow should come to an end Friday night and then some of the coldest air of the season so far will move in with highs on Saturday only near 10 degrees with decreasing clouds.

Clouds will likely move back in Saturday night which will help keep temperatures from not plummeting more than they could have with a clearer sky.

Lows Saturday night could go a little below zero followed by highs on Sunday in the low teens.

Another little system could move through from Sunday night into Monday bringing a little more light snow along with it.

Highs do warm up a little bit during this time with highs on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in the low 20s.