Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland award “Youth of the Year”

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- A special honor for a member of the Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland.

Thursday night, the organization named its “Youth of the Year”.

While the award is made locally, the winner competes at the state and national level.

To become a nominee for the “Youth of the Year” award, there is a competition among the roughly 1,000 kids that belong to the Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland.

The competition is made up of essays, interviews, and speeches.

“It’s the highest honor that the club can give to one of its members,” said Eldon Bensen, CEO, Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland. “A lot of our kids have overcome a lot of adversity in their lives, and most kids obviously do as well, and so we just want to give them the opportunity to tell their story of what the Boys and Girls club has done for them.”

The winner? Daisy Coleman.

Coleman will now go on to compete statewide, and then nationally.