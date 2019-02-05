Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre names new general manager

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – The Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre will have a new general manager at the end of the month.

Tim Savona has been named to the position. His start date will be February 25.

Savona will be responsible for the overall management and staff of both the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre.

Savona began his career with Spectra, the providers of Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Partnerships to the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre, in 2009 at the Iowa Events Center.

Since then he has served as Assistant General Manager and Director of Events at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colo., and as General Manager at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho.

“Tim’s constant effort to engage fans, drive revenue, and build loyalty really makes him stand out as a leader in the industry,” said Spectra’s Rick Hontz, Regional Vice President. “His aggressive approach and established relationship with promoters and agents make him the perfect candidate for the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre.”