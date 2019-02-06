RiseFest announces more artists to 2019 festival lineup

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) – RISE Ministries is gearing up for the summer music festival.

RiseFest announced Wednesday that Plumb and We Are Messengers will be joining Skillet, Newsboys, Jeremy Camp and Zach Williams for the 2019 lineup.

The festival is a family-friendly music festival with a main goal to include everyone.

Kids events, teen events, and music are just a small part of RiseFest weekend.

Rob Roozeboom President and Founder of RISE Ministries says his goal is to share a story of hope.

RiseFest takes place in Sheldon, Iowa on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22.