CSADV helping to bring awareness of teen dating violence to Siouxland

(KTIV) – The Bracelet Campaign is a project organized to help end dating violence.

Shelli Rawson from the Council on Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence (CSADV) spoke with KTIV’s Stella Daskalakis on Thursday about the campaign that helps to bring awareness Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Rawson said one in four women suffer from domestic violence, while one-in-three girls suffer from teen dating violence.

“The ages for teen dating violence are between 11 and 24,” said Rawson. “Dating violence is a pattern of abusive behaviors over time that leads to someone exerting power and control over the partner.”

February 12 is National Wear Orange4Love Day. The CSADV has worked with Siouxland schools to help bring the message of love to the forefront of student’s minds.

“Because teen dating violence is one in three, in our opinion one is too many,” said Rawson. “February is the month of love, and it is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. We wanted to make this big, and as you know education is the best prevention. We created these (orange) bracelets. It says: ‘End Violence. Love Right, #LoveRevolution.’ Because it is for our youth, I have been working with a lot of teenagers, and a teenager helped me create this bracelet. Her name is Rosario Chaclan and she’s from West. And we have created a bunch of events for Respect Week, which is next week.”

For information about where you can pick up the orange bracelets in Siouxland, call the CSADV at (712) 258-7233.