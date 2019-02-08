Telco Triad hosts bake sale to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – The Children’s Miracle Network is receiving a donation Friday thanks to a sweet gesture from a local credit union.

Telco Triad Community Credit Union, 1420 Tri-View Avenue, are hosting their annual Valentine’s Bake Sale.

All of the proceeds from the decade-long bake sale are donated to the Children’s Miracle Network right here in Sioux City.

The donated baked items and goodies typically bring in $700 to $1,500 for CMN.

An organizer for the bake sale says today’s event was a way to give back to people less fortunate than herself.

“It means a lot, I’m very lucky and I know people out there that have had problems and issues with their pregnancy and their children and this money has helped them tremendously,” said Beth Zediker, a Senior Teller at Telco Triad Community Credit Union.

Besides the bake sale, Telco Triad employees also pay $5 to wear jeans to work to help support the Children’s Miracle Network.

Since 2014, Telco Triad has raised over $25,000 for the St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network.