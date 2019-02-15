Sioux City Growth Organization to host Innovation Market Competition

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – If you or someone you know has a great idea for Siouxland, the Sioux City Growth Organization is hosting a competition just for you.

Local entrepreneurs will gather for a social think tank and business idea competition hosted by the Ho-Chunk Centre on Thursday, February 21.

The event is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre.

Sioux City Growth Organization says it’s accepting ideas big and small to help grow Siouxland.

Along with local ideas, the competition focuses on creating networking opportunities for entrepreneurs.

The top five ideas will go on to compete for cash prizes of up to $5,000, donated by local businesses.

The submission portal will close at midnight on Sunday, February 17.

Business entrepreneurs can submit their ideas throughout the weekend by going to the Sioux City Growth Organization’s website.