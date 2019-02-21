Innovation Market voting set for Thursday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Some of the best and brightest minds in Siouxland are looking for the next big idea.

Sioux City Growth Organization will be hosting the Innovation Market from 4:30 – 7 p.m. Thursday night at the Ho-Chunk Centre.

Sioux City’s only business idea competition, Siouxlanders submitted their business idea online to take part in one of the biggest think tanks in the area. During Thursday night’s event, people will be able to vote for their five favorite business ideas.

The finalists will later present a three-page business plan of their ideas to the members of the Sioux City Growth Organization at a later date.

A $5,000 cash prize will be offered to the winner as seed money to grow the idea.