Security National Bank unveils new brand identity

(KTIV) – Security National Bank is undergoing a little bit of a branding change.

On Thursday the bank unveiled its new brand identity, reflecting 135 years of history. The immediate rebranding effort replaces the bank’s logo, language, and general look.

“We are not changing who we are – we are evolving our look to better reflect it,” said D. Douglas Rice, Chairman, President, and CEO of Security National Bank. “Security National Bank is one of the oldest and most recognized entities in the region, known four our expertise and integrity, as well as a commitment to making the communities we serve better places to live. You will see changes in our marketing efforts, but not in the commitment to the customers we serve.”

“The biggest thing is that we are not changing who we are, we are just evolving our look to better serve our customers,” said Troy Steensen, the Marketing Director for Security National Bank.

Security National Bank will also be updating other elements of its organization, including the design of some branch locations. Online and mobile baking applications will be streamlined, and the bank’s debit cards will be reformatted to a vertical design.