Siouxland Mental Health to introduce Animal Assisted Therapy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Siouxland Mental Health will introduce a new form of therapy beginning Thursday.

On March 7 Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT) will be available for children, adolescents and adults with depression, anxiety, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

JaMaine Wamberg, a licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) and her dog Max, a German Shepard, will offer AAT at Siouxland Mental Health, 625 Court Street.

Wamberg has worked in the therapy field for a little over five years serving children, adolescents, and adults.

Max was chosen by Wamberg due to his temperament and has spent the last seven months of training to become a certified therapy dog. Max is S.T.A.R. certified and is a Canine Good Citizen through the American Kennel Club.

According to Siouxland Mental Health, AAT has been demonstrated to decrease blood pressure and heart rate, decrease Cortisol, increase in Oxytocin, improve general physical health, increase social attention/interactions, improve social behaviors, and decrease anxiety.