It’s National Pancake Day!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) — Sioux City’s IHOP restaurant will once again offer each guest a free short stack of their famous buttermilk pancakes on National Pancake Day.

This family-friendly tradition is designed to bring the community together to raise money for UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network.

IHOP restaurant, located at 801 Gordon Drive, will invite guests to enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12.

In return, they ask for donations to support St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network. Since 2006, IHOP National Pancake Day has raised approximately $24 million to provide life-saving treatment, programs and medical equipment for child patients.

Participating IHOP restaurants are also selling “Miracle Balloons” for $1 and $5 to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The balloons will be available through National Pancake Day, and all proceeds will go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Guests who purchase a $5 Miracle Balloon will receive a $5 discount coupon that can be used during their next dining visit.

St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network makes a difference in the day-to-day lives of children whose lives have been enhanced by the financial support of the Siouxland community. Pediatric health care at St. Luke’s has been improved with the ability to purchase new equipment and supplies as well as offer vital programming for parents and patients alike. St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network provides over 24,000 pediatric patient visits every year.