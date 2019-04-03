Bishop Heelan Catholic School’s students participate in ‘Then Just Feed One’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Bishop Heelan Catholic School’s students got out of the classroom to help feed the poor in South America all from their own gym.

Nine-hundred-seventy-five elementary through high school students spent the entire day packing meals for those hungry and less fortunate in Honduras.

The program is called “Then Feed Just One.”

Working in one-hour shifts, students formed assembly lines, filling boxes with rice, dried vegetables, and seasonings to ship to Honduras.

Students say they enjoy helping others and being a part of something bigger than themselves.

“I think just being able to be a part of something bigger is really special because it’s not just us doing a service project where we get immediate gratification, it’s being able to make the food, and package it, and weigh it, and do all of the things that go into it and then we don’t always get to see the end product but just knowing that it’s going to a great cause,”said Elizbeth Marquez, a junior at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School.

The students have a goal to fill 110,000 meals this year.

Over the course of nine years, Bishop Heelan students have filled over one million meals.