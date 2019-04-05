Siouxland Garden Show in full swing at Delta Hotels Center in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) – The 2019 Siouxland Garden Show is in full swing Friday in its brand new location in South Sioux City.

The doors of the Delta Hotels Center opened at 9 a.m. for people to come to check out the nearly 50 vendors until 8 p.m.

Throughout the two day event, there will be 24 presentations on subjects such as the Emerald Ash Borer, building your own fire pit, and even photography.

One vendor that has been set up at the event since it started says his favorite part is seeing people who come back each year.

“Seeing all of the people we haven’t seen over the winter. That and see all of the green plants and all of the new stuff, and spring is here when the garden show shows up spring is here,” said Shawn Tabke, Southdale Garden Center Manager.

ISU Extension Master Gardeners were also on hand to give advice to garden enthusiasts.

The Garden Show goes until 8 p.m. Friday and will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.