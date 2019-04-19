High-speed chase ends without injury; driver remains at large

SIOUX CITY, Iowa and SGT. BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) – A high-speed chase that started on Highway 20 near Moville earlier Friday, also traveled through parts of Sioux City and involved several law enforcement agencies.

During the chase that started after 5 p-m, law enforcers say speeds on Highway 20 often approached up to 100-miles per hour.

The Iowa State Patrol assisted in the pursuit of the Ford Escape involved in the incident.

A State Patrol car was severely damaged on Gordon Drive toward the end of one phase of the chase.

The Trooper in that incident was not injured.

The chase wound through other parts of Sioux City and beyond.

Law enforcement agencies continued the pursuit until it finally ended in Sergeant Bluff.

The Iowa State Patrol, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, Sioux City Police Department, and Moville Police Department worked together.

After the crash on Gordon Drive and countless other near accidents, a trooper took action to end the chase.

“The vehicle had dumped a bunch of its speed. And the trooper saw the opportunity to end the pursuit do to the fact of this driver’s number one disregard for human life. He almost caused several accidents as the pursuit was going on. The opportunity arose and the Trooper decided to end the pursuit and used intentional vehicle contact to shove the vehicle into the ditch and end the pursuit.” said Trooper Kyle Haack, Iowa State Patrol

The passenger from the suspect vehicle has been apprehended, but at last check, the driver still hasn’t been found.

Law enforcers tell us while the suspect driver remains at large, they don’t believe he poses any danger to the public.